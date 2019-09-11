Quantcast

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Utah Medical Products, Inc. ( UTMD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UTMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UTMD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $96.59, the dividend yield is 1.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTMD was $96.59, representing a -5.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.70 and a 30.56% increase over the 52 week low of $73.98.

UTMD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company ( MMM ) and Stryker Corporation ( SYK ). UTMD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UTMD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UTMD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have UTMD as a top-10 holding:

  • ProShares Trust ( SMDV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 0.46% over the last 100 days.

