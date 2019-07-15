Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the USO ETF ( USO ), where 6,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.4% decrease week over week.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco Russell 2000-Dynamic Multifactor ETF ( OMFS
), which lost 250,000 of its units, representing a 35.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of OMFS, in morning trading today OFG Bancorp ( OFG
) is down about 1.1%, and Goosehead Insurance ( GSHD
) is lower by about 0.7%.
VIDEO: USO, OMFS: Big ETF Outflows