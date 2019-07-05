Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the USO ETF, where 8,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.6% decrease week over week.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF, which lost 150,000 of its units, representing a 28.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of FITE, in morning trading today L3harris Technologies is up about 3%, and Symantec is lower by about 0.5%.
VIDEO: USO, FITE: Big ETF Outflows