USO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the USO ETF (Symbol: USO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.04, changing hands as high as $12.10 per share. USO shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, USO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.23 per share, with $16.24 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $12.06.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »