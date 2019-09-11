USO Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for USO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the USO ETF (Symbol: USO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.72, changing hands as low as $11.58 per share. USO shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, USO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.23 per share, with $16.24 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $11.65.
