Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF ( USMV ), which added 5,900,000 units, or a 1.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of USMV, in morning trading today Newmont Goldcorp ( NEM ) is trading flat, and Waste Management ( WM ) is up by about 0.1%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund ( WFHY
), which added 100,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.
VIDEO: USMV, WFHY: Big ETF Inflows