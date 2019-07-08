Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF, which added 7,300,000 units, or a 1.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of USMV, in morning trading today Newmont Goldcorp is off about 0.5%, and Waste Management is lower by about 0.3%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF, which added 600,000 units, for a 28.9% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of VTWG, in morning trading today Etsy is down about 0.2%, and Five Below is higher by about 1%.
VIDEO: USMV, VTWG: Big ETF Inflows