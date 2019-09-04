Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF ( USMV ), which added 6,300,000 units, or a 1.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of USMV, in morning trading today Newmont Goldcorp ( NEM ) is down about 0.1%, and Coca-Cola Company ( KO ) is up by about 0.5%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the UAUG ETF ( UAUG
), which added 125,000 units, for a 35.7% increase in outstanding units.
VIDEO: USMV, UAUG: Big ETF Inflows