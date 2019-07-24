Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF ( USMV ), which added 6,100,000 units, or a 1.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of USMV, in morning trading today Newmont Goldcorp Corporation ( NEM ) is off about 0.6%, and Waste Management ( WM ) is lower by about 1%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the GOAT ETF ( GOAT
), which added 50,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.
VIDEO: USMV, GOAT: Big ETF Inflows