Using Dividend Growth to Cope With A World of Piddly Yield

With yields on U.S. Treasuries hardly enticing and dividend yields on major domestic equity benchmarks barely more so, the shine on dividend stocks is getting, well, shinier. While the current market climate certainly appears conducive to embracing high-yield dividend strategies, investors should consider mixing in or emphasizing dividend growth.

Enter the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW). Some data points suggest dividend growth is slowing around the world, including in the U.S. , implying that investors that really want reliably higher payouts should embrace strategies that attack that objective with some vigor.

DGRW yields 2.24%, hardly a high-yield strategy , but that's alright. That is to say don't go looking for large allocations to real estate and utilities stocks because the ETF has no utilities exposure and just a 0.11% weight to real estate. While those defensive sectors have been solid this year, DGRW has not suffered by not having large allocations to those groups. Nor has the fund been punished by not being a dedicated growth or momentum factor play.

DGRW follows the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index (WTDGI) , a benchmark that stacks up favorably against the S&P 500 and a universe of non-dividend paying stocks.

“To no surprise, the non-dividend payers tilt toward growth, as seen by the sector exposures, the substantial price/earnings (P/E) premium and high profitability,” said WisdomTree in a recent note. “Higher valuations and a shareholder yield of around 1% make future returns much riskier, in our view, than a broad basket (~300 stocks for WTDGI) of high-quality dividend-paying securities.”

Positive Traits

As noted above, many beloved growth stocks, such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Facebook Inc. (FB), are highly profitable and generate mountains of cash, but do not pay dividends. However, as the chart below indicates, DGRW's underlying index has traded at significantly lower earnings multiples with higher return on equity (ROE) than the universe of non-dividend S&P 500 names. Plus, DGRW's components are more dedicated to repurchasing their own shares, as highlighted by the fund's higher buyback yield.

Courtesy: WisdomTree

Alright, so it's clear that DGRW stacks up favorably against stocks that don't pay dividends and the S&P 500, but some investors are apt to decry the fund's yield of 2.24%, particularly when falling interest rates bode well for rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate and utilities, but there are good reasons why investors should not always be enamored by high dividend names.

“The richest dividend yields can point to firms with weak or declining profits, which could threaten the sustainability of the dividend and, more importantly, the price of the stock,” according to Morningstar . “Aggressively chasing yield can also increase exposure to value investment style risk, as the highest-yielding stocks tend to be deep-value names. When value stocks are out of favor, that tilt can hurt performance.”

Hint: the value factor has been out of favor for the better part of a decade.

Bottom Line: A Compromise

Of course, with value having lagged for so long, a condition unlikely to persist in perpetuity, investors may want some value exposure. To that end, DGRW offers that with a mix of growth sprinkled in. The fund devotes over 22% of its weight to technology stocks, including Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL), underscoring a tilt toward highly profitable firms with growth-like traits.

“The current balanced make-up between strong profitability metrics and discounted relative valuations for WTDGI, largely achieved by avoiding the more expensive non-dividend payers, gives us confidence in the merits of this approach for a core U.S. equity allocation going forward,” said WisdomTree.