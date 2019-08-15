Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF ( USHY ), which added 8,250,000 units, or a 20.4% increase week over week.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF ( IECS
), which added 50,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of IECS, in morning trading today Coca-Cola Company ( KO
) is up about 1.4%, and Pepsico ( PEP
) is higher by about 0.7%.
VIDEO: USHY, IECS: Big ETF Inflows