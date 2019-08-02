USD Partners LP (USDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019

USD Partners LP ( USDP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.365 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased USDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.89, the dividend yield is 12.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USDP was $11.89, representing a -0.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.95 and a 29.95% increase over the 52 week low of $9.15.

USDP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP ) and Canadian National Railway Company ( CNI ). USDP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57. Zacks Investment Research reports USDP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.9%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USDP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.