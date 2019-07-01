U.S.-China's trade truce lifts U.S. bond yields

Reuters





By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as China and the United States' agreement to restart trade talks caused investors to pare their safe-haven holdings of bonds, although the selling was limited by worries about global economic growth.

U.S. government debt produced a 5.18% total return in the first six months of 2019, marking its strongest first half in three years, according to an index compiled by Barclays and Bloomberg.

But Washington and Beijing agreed to renegotiate after U.S. President Donald Trump offered concessions, including no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions on tech company Huawei, while China approved making unspecified new purchases of U.S. farm products.

"What is a truce for now represents to us more sentiment than anything else," said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities.

At 12:14 a.m. (1614 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up 3.30 basis point at 2.033%, while two-year yields were 5.60 basis points higher at 1.797%.

With U.S.-China trade talks seemingly back on track, there were lowered expectations the Federal Reserve would embark on an aggressive half a point rate cut at its next policy meeting on July 30-31, though traders still anticipate a more modest quarter point decrease, analysts said.

The view on a possible Fed rate cut was supported by disappointing factory data in Asia and Europe.

U.S. manufacturing growth decelerated in June to its weakest level since October 2016, but it was less severe than what analysts had forecast.

"The market wants a rate cut," Faranello said. "Bottom line, this is what we are priced for and the Fed certainly has a role in current market expectations."

Interest rate futures implied traders fully expect a rate cut next month, but they rolled back their bets on a 50 basis-point cut to 18% from 32% late on Friday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

July 1 Monday 12:13PM EDT/ 1613 GMT

Price US T BONDS SEP9 155-6/32 -0-13/32 10YR TNotes SEP9 127-176/256 -0-72/256 Price Current Yield % Net Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.08 2.1252 0.025 Six-month bills 2.05 2.1054 0.010 Two-year note 99-171/256 1.7952 0.054 Three-year note 100 1.7499 0.052 Five-year note 99-198/256 1.7976 0.041 Seven-year note 99-208/256 1.9038 0.036 10-year note 103-20/256 2.0291 0.029 30-year bond 106-200/256 2.5492 0.023 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 4.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 3.00 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -0.25 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.25 0.75

