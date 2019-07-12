U.S.-China trade talks in 'quiet period' -White House adviser Navarro

Reuters





WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The United States is in a "quiet period" with China over trade negotiations, White House adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview on CNBC on Friday, adding that in-person talks would start soon in China.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing "in the very near future," Navarro said. Overall, Lighthizer will take the lead on negotiations along with Republican U.S. President Donald Trump, he added.

"We are, in my judgment, in a quiet period ... toward negotiations," Navarro told the television network, noting that U.S. and Chinese negotiators spoke recently by phone.

Asked when he thought a deal would be signed, Navarro declined to comment but said any announcements would come from Lighthizer or Trump.