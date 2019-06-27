U.S-China trade deal confidence support European shares

Shutterstock photo





June 27 (Reuters) - Renewed trade optimism helped prop upEuropean shares in early dealings on Thursday, after a reportsaid the United States and China have reached a tentative truceahead of a highly anticipated G20 summit this weekend.

The South China Morning Post, citing sources, saidWashington and Beijing were laying out an agreement that wouldhelp avert the next round of tariffs on an additional $300billion of Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10R

The trade news helped Asian stocks gain overnight and easedinvestor nerves heading into talks between the two sides toresolve a dispute that has dominated stock market thinking forthe past year.

Auto shares .SXAP rose 0.9% and basic-resources stocks .SXPP gained 1.3% as the tariff reprieve triggered relief forcompanies most at risk from slower global trade.

The biggest gainer on the STOXX 600 index was H&M HMb.ST ,up 9.0% after the Swedish fashion retailer said sales of itssummer collections had gotten off to a good start and that itwas selling more clothes at full price. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y116