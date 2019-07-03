Quantcast

U.S.-based CBRE Group to buy Telford Homes for 267.4 mln pounds

July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. real estate firm CBRE Group Inc said it will acquire British residential property developer Telford Homes Plc for about 267.4 million pounds ($336.15 million) as it looks to expand into UK's multifamily rental market.

The all-cash deal for 350 pence per share represents a premium of about 11.1% to Telford's closing price on Tuesday.

Telford's shares were seen rising as much as 10% on the London's junior market on Wednesday, according to premarket indicators.

Telford in May reported a nearly 13% drop in its annual profit for the last year as it sought to navigate a Brexit-dampened London housing market with an increased focus on low-risk build-to-rent properties.

Los Angeles, California-based CBRE said Telford will become a part of its Trammell Crow Company and its Chief Executive Officer Jon Di-Stefano will continue to lead the business.

CBRE, a Fortune 500 company, said its offer price is final and will not be increased but it has the right to raise it if another offer is made for Telford by a third party.

($1 = 0.7955 pounds)





