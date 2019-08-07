USB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.42, changing hands as low as $51.33 per share. US Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, USB's low point in its 52 week range is $43.14 per share, with $57.81 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $51.85.
