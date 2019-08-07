USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of USA Compression Partners LP (Symbol: USAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.97, changing hands as low as $15.76 per share. USA Compression Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, USAC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.085 per share, with $19 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $15.86.
