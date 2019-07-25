USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

USA Compression Partners, LP ( USAC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased USAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that USAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.87, the dividend yield is 11.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USAC was $18.87, representing a -0.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $19 and a 56.14% increase over the 52 week low of $12.09.

USAC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). USAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.75. Zacks Investment Research reports USAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 90.23%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to USAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have USAC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF ( YMLP )

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF ( CVY )

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ( MDIV )

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF ( GYLD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YMLP with an increase of 4.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of USAC at 9.49%.