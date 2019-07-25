Quantcast

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

USA Compression Partners, LP ( USAC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased USAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that USAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.87, the dividend yield is 11.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USAC was $18.87, representing a -0.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $19 and a 56.14% increase over the 52 week low of $12.09.

USAC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). USAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.75. Zacks Investment Research reports USAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 90.23%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to USAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have USAC as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF ( YMLP )
  • Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF ( CVY )
  • First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ( MDIV )
  • Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF ( GYLD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YMLP with an increase of 4.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of USAC at 9.49%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: USAC , ENB , EPD , YMLP , CVY , MDIV , GYLD


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar