Quantcast

USA Compression Partners Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for USAC

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Tuesday, shares of USA Compression Partners LP (Symbol: USAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.03, changing hands as low as $16.01 per share. USA Compression Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average: USA Compression Partners LP 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, USAC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.085 per share, with $19 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $16.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Energy
Referenced Symbols: USAC


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?