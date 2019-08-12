US Yields Will Go Negative says Pimco

(New York)

The US' leading bond manager has just made a bold call. Pimco thinks that US bond yields will follow Europe and go negative. Speaking about the market situation more broadly, Pimco says "The next several years could be the exact opposite of what we saw in the past five to 10 years … That was high returns on financial assets and low volatility. That will be turned upside down". Pimco is particularly concerned about a recession, believing it would send yields sharply lower. However, that is no sure bet, because if the trade war gets sorted out sooner than expected, yields would likely move higher quickly.

FINSUM : Yields moving lower seems to be the path of least resistance, so we think that is the direction that bonds will trend.