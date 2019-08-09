Quantcast

U.S. yields turn lower after U.S. July PPI data

By Reuters

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Friday after data showed domestic prices on core producer goods and services unexpectedly fell in July for first time since October 2015 while overall producer prices rose modestly.

At 8:37 a.m. (1237 GMT), benchmark 10-year yields were 1.3 basis points lower at 1.702%, while 30-year yields were down 2.1 basis points at 2.226%.

