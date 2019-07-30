Quantcast

U.S. yields turn flat after in-line June personal spending data

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields turned flat, after a modest decline earlier on Tuesday as domestic personal spending data rose in June, matching analyst expectations and allaying some worries about a sharp deceleration in economic growth.

At 8:37 a.m. (1237 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year government notes were down 0.1 basis point at 2.055%.

