U.S. yields trim rise on concerns about Italy's government

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields retreated further from their session highs on Thursday after Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said the country's governing coalition had broken down and he is ready for new elections, rekindling worries about the euro zone's third biggest economy.

At 3:02 p.m. (1902 GMT), benchmark Treasury 10-year note yields were up 2.30 basis points at 1.714%, below their session peak of 1.793% shortly after a mediocre $19 billion 30-year bond auction.

