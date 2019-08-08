Quantcast

U.S. yields trim rise after 30-year bond sale

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields retreated from their session peaks on Thursday after mediocre results at a $19 billion auction of 30-year bonds, the final leg of this week's $84 billion quarterly refunding.

At 1:25 p.m. (1725 GMT) on the open market, the yields on 30-year bonds were 2.288%, up 9.3 basis points, while benchmark 10-year yields were 1.764%, up 7.3 basis points.

