U.S. yields trim rise after 30-year bond sale

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields retreated from their session peaks on Thursday after mediocre results at a $19 billion auction of 30-year bonds, the final leg of this week's $84 billion quarterly refunding.

At 1:25 p.m. (1725 GMT) on the open market, the yields on 30-year bonds were 2.288%, up 9.3 basis points, while benchmark 10-year yields were 1.764%, up 7.3 basis points.

