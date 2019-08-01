Quantcast

U.S. yields set for steepest one-day drop since May 2018

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasury yields were on track for their steepest single-day drop since May 2018 on Thursday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to slap more tariffs on China touched a safe-haven stampede into U.S. government bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to 1.876%, which was their lowest level since Nov. 9, 2016 - the day after Trump's surprise win in his run for the White House. The 10-year yields were last down 13.40 basis points at 1.8866%.

