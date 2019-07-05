Quantcast

U.S. yields rise further as job growth rebounds

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to session highs on Friday, with 10-year yields touching 2%, as domestic payrolls grew more than forecast in June, alleviating anxiety that the current U.S. economic expansion is fading.

At 8:51 a.m. (1251 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up 5.80 basis points at 2.013%. They hit 1.939% on Wednesday, which was their lowest level since November 2016.

