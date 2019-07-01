U.S. yields rise as ISM U.S. factory index falls less than forecast

Reuters





NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed from their session lows on Monday as a gauge of domestic factory activity declined less than forecast in June, reducing anxiety about a sharp pullback of the longest U.S. economic expansion on record.

At 10:04 a.m. (1404 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up 1.70 basis points at 2.017%, while two-year Treasury yields were up 3.60 basis points at 1.777%.

