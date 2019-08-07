U.S. yields pare fall after soft 10-year auction

Reuters





NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields reduced their earlier decline on Wednesday following soft demand for $27 billion in 10-year notes, which was the second leg of this week's $84 billion in quarterly refunding.

At 1:24 p.m. EDT (1724 GMT), U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields on the open market was 8.60 basis points lower at 1.653%. They touched 1.595% earlier Wednesday, which were their lowest since October 2016.

