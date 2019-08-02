Quantcast

U.S. yields pare fall after jobs data in line with expectations

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields trimmed their earlier decline on Friday as a government report showed domestic payrolls slowed last month in line with analyst forecasts but did not weaken enough to prompt the Federal Reserve to consider more rate cuts.

At 8:48 a.m. (1248 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year government notes were 2.30 basis points lower at 1.869%. They rose from 1.832% earlier Friday, which was the lowest since Nov. 9, 2016.

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy
Referenced Symbols: TLT


