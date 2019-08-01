U.S. yields little changed after jobless claims data meets expectations

Quantcast

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed early on Thursday as first-time filings for domestic unemployment benefits rose last week but were within economist forecasts, supporting a view of a sturdy domestic labor market.

At 8:35 a.m. (1235 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 2.025%, slightly higher than Wednesday's close.

