U.S. yields little changed after durable goods data

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday as domestic orders for durable goods unexpectedly rose in July but shipments fell by the most in nearly three years, suggesting capital investments remained sluggish.

At 8:36 a.m. (1236 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 1.533%, virtually unchanged from late on Friday. They touched 1.443% earlier Monday, their lowest level since July 2016, prompted by worries about escalating trade tensions between China and the United States.

