U.S. yields gain, in line with Europe, as risk sentiment improves

Reuters
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to three-week highs on Monday, in line with gains in the European bond market, as risk appetite improved amid easing U.S.-China trade tensions and expectations of less-aggressive action from the European Central Bank this week.
Yields on U.S. debt, from two-year notes to 30-year bonds, all hit peaks after rising in two of the last three sessions, as investors grew less nervous about the U.S.-China trade war. Washington and Beijing have agreed to go back to the negotiating table.
"To a large extent a lot of the safe-haven buying is coming off," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco.
"We also saw European bond yields close sharply higher. I think part of that is that easing expectations from the ECB have been scaled back."
The European Central Bank meets on Thursday. Money markets show investors expect a 10 basis-point cut in the deposit rate to -0.50% in the first cut since 2016 .
Action Economics in its blog, however, noted that a tiered system to limit the impact of the ECB rate cut on banks is being planned. There may be a small asset purchase program, but nothing major for now, it said.
Rupert also added that similarly with the Federal Reserve, there was a time when the market priced in a 50 basis-point cut.
"That expectation has come off as well because we have seen some stronger-than-expected U.S. data and of course because of hopes that trade talks are back on and could see some resolution," Rupert said.
In afternoon trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rose to 1.63% from 1.55% late on Friday. Early in the session, 10-year yields hit a three-week high of 1.635%.
Since the beginning of the year, 10-year yields have fallen more than 100 basis points.
Yields on 30-year bonds advanced to 2.108% from 2.022% on Friday, up from record lows of 1.905% touched in late August. U.S. 30-year yields hit a three-week peak of 2.116%.
At the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields rose to 1.58% from Friday's 1.528% .
Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York, said U.S. yields are in a short-term correction mode and could still go lower from here. TD expects the 10-year yield to fall to 1.25% by the end of the year.
September 9 Monday 3:26 PM New York / 1926 GMT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Current Yield %
|
Net Change (bps)
|
Three-month bills
|
1.9225
|
1.9582
|
-0.006
|
Six-month bills
|
1.825
|
1.8722
|
0.000
|
Two-year note
|
99-216/256
|
1.5807
|
0.053
|
Three-year note
|
99-238/256
|
1.5245
|
0.061
|
Five-year note
|
98-226/256
|
1.4839
|
0.064
|
Seven-year note
|
98-192/256
|
1.5649
|
0.067
|
10-year note
|
99-252/256
|
1.6267
|
0.077
|
30-year bond
|
103-52/256
|
2.1052
|
0.083
|
|
|
|
|
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
|
|
|
|
|
Last (bps)
|
Net Change (bps)
|
|
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
|
-0.50
|
1.00
|
|
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
|
-5.00
|
0.75
|
|
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
|
-6.25
|
1.00
|
|
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
|
-11.25
|
0.75
|
|
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
|
-41.50
|
0.75
|