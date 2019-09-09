U.S. yields gain, in line with Europe, as risk sentiment improves

Reuters





By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to three-week highs on Monday, in line with gains in the European bond market, as risk appetite improved amid easing U.S.-China trade tensions and expectations of less-aggressive action from the European Central Bank this week.

Yields on U.S. debt, from two-year notes to 30-year bonds, all hit peaks after rising in two of the last three sessions, as investors grew less nervous about the U.S.-China trade war. Washington and Beijing have agreed to go back to the negotiating table.

"To a large extent a lot of the safe-haven buying is coming off," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco.

"We also saw European bond yields close sharply higher. I think part of that is that easing expectations from the ECB have been scaled back."

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday. Money markets show investors expect a 10 basis-point cut in the deposit rate to -0.50% in the first cut since 2016 .

Action Economics in its blog, however, noted that a tiered system to limit the impact of the ECB rate cut on banks is being planned. There may be a small asset purchase program, but nothing major for now, it said.

Rupert also added that similarly with the Federal Reserve, there was a time when the market priced in a 50 basis-point cut.

"That expectation has come off as well because we have seen some stronger-than-expected U.S. data and of course because of hopes that trade talks are back on and could see some resolution," Rupert said.

In afternoon trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rose to 1.63% from 1.55% late on Friday. Early in the session, 10-year yields hit a three-week high of 1.635%.

Since the beginning of the year, 10-year yields have fallen more than 100 basis points.

Yields on 30-year bonds advanced to 2.108% from 2.022% on Friday, up from record lows of 1.905% touched in late August. U.S. 30-year yields hit a three-week peak of 2.116%.

At the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields rose to 1.58% from Friday's 1.528% .

Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York, said U.S. yields are in a short-term correction mode and could still go lower from here. TD expects the 10-year yield to fall to 1.25% by the end of the year.

