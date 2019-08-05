Quantcast

U.S. yields fall more as stock losses grow

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell further on Monday, with 10-year yields touching their lowest levels since November 2016 as the sell-off in Wall Street stocks intensified after Chinese state media said local firms have halted buying U.S. agricultural products.

At 1:12 p.m. (1712 GMT), yields on 10-year Treasury notes were down 11 basis points at 1.745% after hitting 1.731%, which was the their lowest levels since Nov. 9, 2016.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell further on Monday, with 10-year yields touching their lowest levels since November 2016 as the sell-off in Wall Street stocks intensified after Chinese state media said local firms have halted buying U.S. agricultural products.

At 1:12 p.m. (1712 GMT), yields on 10-year Treasury notes were down 11 basis points at 1.745% after hitting 1.731%, which was the their lowest levels since Nov. 9, 2016.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: TLT


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar