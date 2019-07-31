U.S. yields fall more as German yields hit record lows

Reuters





NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The yields on U.S. government debt declined further on Wednesday as the yields on German 10-year Bunds fell to record lows on safe-haven demand tied to worries about a possible no-deal Brexit and the ongoing trade dispute between China and the United States.

At 10:52 a.m. (1452 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down 2.10 basis points at 2.041%.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The yields on U.S. government debt declined further on Wednesday as the yields on German 10-year Bunds fell to record lows on safe-haven demand tied to worries about a possible no-deal Brexit and the ongoing trade dispute between China and the United States.

At 10:52 a.m. (1452 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down 2.10 basis points at 2.041%.

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics