U.S. yields fall more as German yields hit record lows

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The yields on U.S. government debt declined further on Wednesday as the yields on German 10-year Bunds fell to record lows on safe-haven demand tied to worries about a possible no-deal Brexit and the ongoing trade dispute between China and the United States.

At 10:52 a.m. (1452 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down 2.10 basis points at 2.041%.

