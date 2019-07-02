U.S. yields fall further after BOE's Carney comments

Reuters





NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields's drop accelerated on Tuesday in step with their U.K. counterparts in the wake of comments on risks from Brexit and trade tensions from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

At 11:24 a.m. (1524 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down 4.40 basis points at 1.989%, while the yields on 10-year gilt yields were 8.50 basis points lower at 0.728%

