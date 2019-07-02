Quantcast

U.S. yields fall further after BOE's Carney comments

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields's drop accelerated on Tuesday in step with their U.K. counterparts in the wake of comments on risks from Brexit and trade tensions from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

At 11:24 a.m. (1524 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down 4.40 basis points at 1.989%, while the yields on 10-year gilt yields were 8.50 basis points lower at 0.728%

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields's drop accelerated on Tuesday in step with their U.K. counterparts in the wake of comments on risks from Brexit and trade tensions from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

At 11:24 a.m. (1524 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down 4.40 basis points at 1.989%, while the yields on 10-year gilt yields were 8.50 basis points lower at 0.728%





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: TLT


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar