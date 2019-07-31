U.S. yields fall as traders await possible Fed rate cut

Reuters





By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as traders braced for the Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut in a decade to combat risk from trade disputes and softening global demand.

Traders were positioned for at least a quarter-point cut from the Fed's current target range on key short-term rates at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) following a two-day policy meeting.

At 11:46 a.m. (1546 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down 2.80 basis points at 2.034%.

Two-year yields , which are sensitive to traders' view on changes in Fed policy, were 2.80 basis points lower at 1.820%.

In July, Treasuries have posted a 0.28% loss, reducing their year-to-date return to 4.89%, according to an index compiled by Barclays and Bloomberg.

U.S. yields declined on Wednesday in step with their German counterparts as traders bet the European Central Bank is prepared to embark on more stimulus to foster business activity and inflation across the euro zone.

Moreover, European yields decreased on worries about a possible no-deal Brexit.

Ten-year Bund yields hit -0.44%, a record low.

Global bond yields have remained under pressure on worries about the impact of trade tensions between China and the United States.

U.S. manufacturers especially in the Midwest have been hard hit.

The Chicago Purchasing Management Index, also known as the Chicago Business Barometer, fell to 44.4 this month, the lowest level since December 2015 from 49.7 in June.

The poor regional factory figure was offset by a mildly better-than-expected reading on domestic private employment in July from payroll processor ADP.

On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury Department said it will sell as expected $84 billion in coupon-bearing debt next week for its August refunding. It will repay $57.3 billion of proceeds to bondholders and raise $26.7 billion in new cash.

July 31 Wednesday 11:47AMNew York / 1547 GMT

Price US T BONDS SEP9 155-6/32 18/32 10YR TNotes SEP9 127-140/256 7/32 Price Current Yield % Net Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.015 2.0591 -0.036 Six-month bills 2.005 2.0537 -0.034 Two-year note 99-221/256 1.82 -0.028 Three-year note 99-232/256 1.7826 -0.032 Five-year note 99-174/256 1.8173 -0.027 Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.9133 -0.028 10-year note 103-4/256 2.0335 -0.028 30-year bond 106-148/256 2.558 -0.028 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 21.20 0.30 30-year vs 5-year yield 74.00 0.50 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 4.00 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 1.00 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -3.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -8.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.50 0.00

