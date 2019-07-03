U.S. yields fall as euro zone yields hit record lows

Reuters





By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday with 10-year yields hitting their lowest in over 2-1/2 years as euro zone yields tumbled on record lows on bets the European Central Bank's next chief would stay a dovish course to help the euro zone economy.

Expectations of more ECB stimulus under Christine Lagarde, who had headed the International Monetary Fund, when she takes over from Mario Draghi in November raised the prospect that global bond yields have room to fall, analysts said.

Reinforcing traders' perception of easy monetary policy was U.S. President Donald Trump's nominations of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve Board. Both are seen as dovish in their policy stance.

At 10:29 a.m. (1429 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down 2.50 basis points at 1.952%. They touched 1.939% earlier as 10-year German bund yields reached a record low at -0.399%.

The Fed, the ECB and other major central banks are considering whether to embark on lowering interest rates and/or buying more assets to combat sluggish inflation, and slowing growth exacerbated by global trade tensions.

Even in the United States where its economic expansion hit a record run this month, there are signs of cooling.

Payroll processor ADP said on Wednesday U.S. companies added 102,000 jobs in June, falling short of the 140,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters. The prior month's figure was revised up to 41,000 from an originally reported 27,000 increase.

Meanwhile, the U.S. trade gap widened to a five-month high in May, which was likely a drag on economic growth in the second quarter.

The growth of the vast services sector fell to its slowest pace since July 2017, the Institute for Supply Management said.

Amid these omens of a decelerating economy, traders fully expect Fed officials will agree to lower U.S. interest rates by at least a quarter point at the end of July to preserve the longest economic expansion on record, based on CME Group's calculation of interest rates futures prices.

The U.S. bond market will close early, at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. July Fourth holiday on Thursday.

July 3 Wednesday 10:29AM EDT/ 1429 GMT

Price US T BONDS SEP9 156-20/32 0-17/32 10YR TNotes SEP9 128-72/256 0-36/256 Price Current Yield % Net Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.16 2.2079 0.003 Six-month bills 2.0325 2.082 -0.003 Two-year note 99-186/256 1.7656 0.001 Three-year note 100-32/256 1.7062 -0.006 Five-year note 100-22/256 1.7319 -0.016 Seven-year note 100-72/256 1.8319 -0.019 10-year note 103-196/256 1.9532 -0.024 30-year bond 108-68/256 2.4814 -0.027 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 2.75 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 1.50 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -1.75 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.00 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.50 -0.25

