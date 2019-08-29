Quantcast

U.S. yields extend rise after weak 7-year auction

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose further on Thursday, hitting session highs as weak results at a $32 billion auction of seven-year government notes touched off a fresh wave of selling in the bond market.

At 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 1.533%, up 6.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. They fell to 1.443% on Monday, which was their lowest level since July 2016.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose further on Thursday, hitting session highs as weak results at a $32 billion auction of seven-year government notes touched off a fresh wave of selling in the bond market.

At 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 1.533%, up 6.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. They fell to 1.443% on Monday, which was their lowest level since July 2016.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , Bonds
Referenced Symbols: TLT


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar