U.S. yields extend rise after weak 7-year auction

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose further on Thursday, hitting session highs as weak results at a $32 billion auction of seven-year government notes touched off a fresh wave of selling in the bond market.

At 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 1.533%, up 6.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. They fell to 1.443% on Monday, which was their lowest level since July 2016.

