Quantcast

U.S. yields extend rise after ADP U.S. jobs data

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier increase on Thursday as payroll processor ADP said U.S. private employment grew at its fastest pace in four months in August, beating analyst expectations.

At 8:27 a.m. (1227 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 7.10 basis points at 1.530%.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier increase on Thursday as payroll processor ADP said U.S. private employment grew at its fastest pace in four months in August, beating analyst expectations.

At 8:27 a.m. (1227 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 7.10 basis points at 1.530%.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: TLT


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?