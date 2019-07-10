U.S. yields drop after Fed's Powell cautions on economy

Reuters





NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Treasury yields dropped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that trade and global growth concerns continue to weigh on the U.S. economy in remarks published Wednesday, bolstering expectations of an interest rate cut in July.

The two-year Treasury yield, a proxy for market sentiment about interest rates, fell 4.9 basis points to 1.856% .

