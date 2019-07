Reuters





LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury bond yield between three-month and 10-year rates which has been inverted since around mid-May, nudged back into positive territory on Friday with long-dated bond yields moving back above their shorter-dated peers.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was marginally higher at 2.05% , while the three-month bill rate was down almost 3 basis points at 2.04% .

The curve had been inverted since May. That means shorter-dated yields were higher than longer-dated ones in what is considered a warning of looming recession.