U.S. wants 'El Chapo' in prison for life after murder plot target testifies

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors said they want the Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to spend the rest of his life -- plus 30 years -- in prison, after he hears from a victim who survived a murder plot he was accused of initiating.

Guzman, 62, faces a mandatory minimum of life in prison at his scheduled July 17 sentencing hearing, following his February conviction on a variety of drug charges.

In a Wednesday night letter, prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn to add another 30 years because jurors convicted Guzman of illegally using a firearm, including a machine gun, in connection with drug trafficking.

Jeffrey Lichtman, a lawyer for Guzman, was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.





