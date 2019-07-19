U.S. Treasury sanctions Hezbollah operative over 1994 Buenos Aires attack

Shutterstock photo





WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Fridayimposed sanctions on a senior Hezbollah operative it said coordinated the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires, in which 85 people died..

In a statement, the State Department also offered a $7 million reward for information on the whereabouts of Salman Raouf Salman, also known as Samuel Salman El Reda, who it said helped plan and carry out the attack in Argentina.

A U.S. administration officials said they believed Salman was in the Middle East.

Argentinian authorities on Thursday designated Hezbollah, which it blames for the attack on the Jewish community center and an attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 that killed 29 people.

"We are targeting Salman Raouf Salman, who coordinated a devastating attack in Buenos Aires, Argentina against the largest Jewish center in South America 25 years ago and has directed terrorist operations in the Western Hemisphere for Hezbollah ever since," said Sigal Mandelker, the U.S. Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

The sanctions will freeze any assets belonging to Salman in the United States and prohibits U.S. citizens from dealing with him.