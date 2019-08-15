U.S. Treasury, investment-grade and money funds attract $16.6 bln in risk-averse week

Reuters





By Jennifer Ablan

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Investors rushed into their favorite safe-haven assets such as Treasuries, investment-grade corporate bonds and money market funds in the latest week, which was marked by rising tensions over the U.S.-China trade war and the global economic slowdown.

U.S.-based money-market funds attracted roughly $10.6 billion in the week ended Wednesday, the second straight week of inflows, according to Refinitiv's Lipper. U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted more than $4 billion and U.S.-based government and Treasury funds attracted more than $2 billion, Lipper data showed.

"Money went into safe havens, which is what you would expect after yesterday, but this is the continuation of long-term trends," said Pat Keon, senior research analyst at Lipper.

Taxable bond funds took in net new money totaling more than $5.8 billion for the 11th week in 12, Keon said. Equity mutual funds extended their losing streak to 26 straight net outflows at negative $4.6 billion, he said.

"Equity ETFs, an asset group where we've seen some week-to-week variation between net inflows and net outflows did the opposite of what you would expect from the markets and had net inflows of $7.7 billion," Keon said. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 "paved the way here" with net inflows of $5.9 billion and $2.9 billion, respectively, he said.

All told, Keon said "What stands out to me is I don't see any reaction to yesterday's market turmoil in the flows results. Specifically, I would have expected to see net outflows from equity ETFs and maybe a larger net inflow into money markets."

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds:

Sector Flow Chg ($Bil) % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count All Equity Funds 3.101 0.04 6,958.321 11,726 Domestic Equities 4.459 0.09 5,004.499 8,327 Non-Domestic Equities -1.357 -0.07 1,953.822 3,399 All Taxable Bond Funds 5.756 0.19 2,986.518 5,839 All Money Market Funds 10.587 0.33 3,229.220 1,014 All Municipal Bond Funds 1.625 0.33 493.511 1,343