U.S. Treasury, investment-grade and money funds attract $16.6 bln in risk-averse week

Reuters
By Jennifer Ablan
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Investors rushed into their favorite safe-haven assets such as Treasuries, investment-grade corporate bonds and money market funds in the latest week, which was marked by rising tensions over the U.S.-China trade war and the global economic slowdown.
U.S.-based money-market funds attracted roughly $10.6 billion in the week ended Wednesday, the second straight week of inflows, according to Refinitiv's Lipper. U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted more than $4 billion and U.S.-based government and Treasury funds attracted more than $2 billion, Lipper data showed.
"Money went into safe havens, which is what you would expect after yesterday, but this is the continuation of long-term trends," said Pat Keon, senior research analyst at Lipper.
Taxable bond funds took in net new money totaling more than $5.8 billion for the 11th week in 12, Keon said. Equity mutual funds extended their losing streak to 26 straight net outflows at negative $4.6 billion, he said.
"Equity ETFs, an asset group where we've seen some week-to-week variation between net inflows and net outflows did the opposite of what you would expect from the markets and had net inflows of $7.7 billion," Keon said. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 "paved the way here" with net inflows of $5.9 billion and $2.9 billion, respectively, he said.
All told, Keon said "What stands out to me is I don't see any reaction to yesterday's market turmoil in the flows results. Specifically, I would have expected to see net outflows from equity ETFs and maybe a larger net inflow into money markets."
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds:
|
Sector
|
Flow Chg ($Bil)
|
% Assets
|
Assets ($Bil)
|
Count
|
All Equity Funds
|
3.101
|
0.04
|
6,958.321
|
11,726
|
Domestic Equities
|
4.459
|
0.09
|
5,004.499
|
8,327
|
Non-Domestic Equities
|
-1.357
|
-0.07
|
1,953.822
|
3,399
|
All Taxable Bond Funds
|
5.756
|
0.19
|
2,986.518
|
5,839
|
All Money Market Funds
|
10.587
|
0.33
|
3,229.220
|
1,014
|
All Municipal Bond Funds
|
1.625
|
0.33
|
493.511
|
1,343
Referenced Symbols:
QQQ
,