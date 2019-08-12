Quantcast

U.S. transportation chief asks new FAA chief to review agency

By Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Monday she has asked the new head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to assess the agency's performance in the wake of two fatal crashes of Boeing Co's 737 MAX planes since October.

Chao, who administered the oath of office to new FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson, a former Delta Air Lines executive, at an event in Washington, said Dickson's arrival "is an important opportunity to take stock of how well the FAA is doing in carrying out its critical safety functions."

She added that she has asked Dickson "to assess the performance of the agency and the results of the ongoing investigations to make recommendations about any needed reforms."





