U.S. top diplomat says he hopes Hong Kong protests remain peaceful -Bloomberg interview

Reuters





WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he hoped protests in Hong Kong would remain peaceful and China would show restraint.

Asked in an interview with Bloomberg television whether he was concerned about the possibility of China's military intervening in Hong Kong, Pompeo said: "We need China to do the right thing. We hope that they'll do that. We hope that the protests will remain peaceful. We think that's important."

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he hoped protests in Hong Kong would remain peaceful and China would show restraint.

Asked in an interview with Bloomberg television whether he was concerned about the possibility of China's military intervening in Hong Kong, Pompeo said: "We need China to do the right thing. We hope that they'll do that. We hope that the protests will remain peaceful. We think that's important."