U.S. tells T-Mobile, Sprint to wrap up divestiture deal

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has told T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp to wrap up a deal by the end of next week to sell assets that need to be divested or face a lawsuit aimed at stopping their proposed merger, a source familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

CNBC was the first to report the ultimatum.

