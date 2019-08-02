Quantcast

U.S. tariff threat may compound Apple's iPhone woes - BofA

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc could see a hit to its annual earnings from U.S. President Donald Trump's newly proposed 10% tariff on Chinese imports from September 1, analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.

Shares in the iPhone maker, which reported a surprise improvement in its fortunes in China earlier this week, sank more than 2% in morning trade, adding to similar losses a day earlier after Trump tore up a trade truce with China that had lasted just over a month.

"Our back of the envelope math suggests the impact (of the new tariffs) will be roughly $0.50-$0.75 (annualized per share) hit to earnings with roughly $0.30-$0.50 from iPhones," the brokerage said.

The BofA note also provided for the possibility that Apple might raise prices of iPhones by around 10%, reducing demand for the phones by 20% or around 10 million units.





