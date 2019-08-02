Quantcast

U.S. sues to stop merger of hydrogen peroxide makers Evonik and PeroxyChem

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday it was suing to stop Evonik Industries AG's proposed purchase of rival hydrogen peroxide maker PeroxyChem Holding Company, citing concerns that the deal would lead to higher prices.

The $625 million sale by group One Equity Partners, announced in November, is aimed at giving Evonik above-average growth rates of around 6% in the hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid markets.

Hydrogen peroxide is used primarily as a bleaching agent in the paper industry, and also as a disinfectant for food processing or for wastewater treatment, the FTC said in its complaint.

Because hydrogen peroxide is expensive to ship, companies tend to try to buy locally, the FTC said.

Neither Evonik nor One Equity immediately responded to a request for comment.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar